Putin Thanks Lukashenko For Talks With Wagner PMC Head Prigozhin - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Putin Thanks Lukashenko for Talks With Wagner PMC Head Prigozhin - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, held another phone conversation on Saturday, with the Russian leader thanking Lukashenko for the results of talks with the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Pool Pervogo Telegram channel said.

The leaders had a phone call at 9 p.m. Moscow time (18:00 GMT) on Saturday, the channel stated. It added that Lukashenko briefed Putin on the results of talks with the Wagner leadership, with the Russian president thanking his Belarusian counterpart for negotiations.

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Prigozhin accepted Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that Wagner troops were returning back to their field camps.

On Saturday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed his Belarusian counterpart on the situation in the southern Russia around the PMC Wagner, with the two leaders agreeing on coordinated actions, according to Lukashenko's office.

