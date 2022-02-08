Putin Thanks Macron for Efforts to Settle Russia-NATO Differences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his efforts to normalize the Russia-NATO relations, ensure security and establish an environment of stability.

"Of course, in conclusion, I would like to thank Mr.

President for the efforts that France, led by him, is making to resolve a very acute... issue related to our relations with NATO as a whole, issues related to ensuring security, creating an environment of stability, mutual trust on the European continent and, certainly, on resolving the crisis in the southeast of Ukraine," Putin said at a press conference following talks with Macron.