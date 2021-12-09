UrduPoint.com

Putin Thanks Merkel For Many Years Of Cooperation - Kremlin

Putin Thanks Merkel for Many Years of Cooperation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday and thanked her for many years of cooperation, the Kremlin said.

According to the Kremlin, Merkel expressed gratitude to Putin for joint work and "wished him success in establishing a dialogue" with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Vladimir Putin warmly thanked Angela Merkel for many years of fruitful cooperation, emphasizing her significant contribution to the development of Russian-German relations ... Vladimir Putin also said that Russia will be always happy to host Angela Merkel," the Kremlin said in a statement.

