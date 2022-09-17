Putin Thanks Mirziyoyev For Hospitality, Organizing SCO Summit in Samarkand - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone talk with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, thanking him for hospitality and praising the organization of a recent summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

"During the phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly thanked Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for hospitality and excellent organization of the SCO summit in Samarkand," the Kremlin said.