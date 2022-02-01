(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday for supporting Moscow's application to host The World Expo 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday for supporting Moscow's application to host The World Expo 2030.

Russia was among five countries are competing for the right to host the World Expo 2030, the other four being South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

"I would like to give special thanks to the Hungarian side for expressing support for Moscow's bid to hold the Expo 2030 universal world exhibition.

As you know, our country has been a constant part of the world exhibition movement for 170 years, (and) was represented at the first Expo in London in 1851. However, it has never held a world exhibition on its territory," Putin said during a press conference after the talks with Orban.

World exhibitions take place every five years to showcase achievements of countries from around the globe, lasting up to six months and being dedicated to a specific theme.