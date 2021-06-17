Putin Thanks Parmelin for Swiss Hospitality During Summit With Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to his Swiss counterpart, Guy Parmelin, for the hospitality during the top-level Russian-US summit in Geneva.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the Swiss side's hospitality, which we fully appreciated during the Russian-US summit in Geneva. The professionalism of all the agencies and departments of the [Swiss] Confederation that took part in preparations for and organization of this event deserves the highest estimates," Putin said in his message for Parmelin, released by the Kremlin.

Putin added he was happy to have an opportunity to meet with Parmelin. According to the Russian president, the conversation confirmed the friendly ties between the two countries.

"I expect that the relations will continue to develop constructively in different spheres for the benefit of our peoples in order to strengthen European stability and security," Putin concluded.