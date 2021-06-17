UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Thanks Parmelin For Swiss Hospitality During Summit With Biden

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Putin Thanks Parmelin for Swiss Hospitality During Summit With Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to his Swiss counterpart, Guy Parmelin, for the hospitality during the top-level Russian-US summit in Geneva.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the Swiss side's hospitality, which we fully appreciated during the Russian-US summit in Geneva. The professionalism of all the agencies and departments of the [Swiss] Confederation that took part in preparations for and organization of this event deserves the highest estimates," Putin said in his message for Parmelin, released by the Kremlin.

Putin added he was happy to have an opportunity to meet with Parmelin. According to the Russian president, the conversation confirmed the friendly ties between the two countries.

"I expect that the relations will continue to develop constructively in different spheres for the benefit of our peoples in order to strengthen European stability and security," Putin concluded.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva Event All

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hosted 5G trial in a limited en ..

18 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 26 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar ..

18 minutes ago

UAE provides incentives, drafts economic legislati ..

37 minutes ago

‘Democracy is under attack,’ says Sherry Rehma ..

45 minutes ago

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

1 hour ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.