Putin Thanks Participants Of Russia-Africa Summit For Coming To Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Putin Thanks Participants of Russia-Africa Summit for Coming to Russia

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday welcomed the participants of the Russia-Africa Summit and thanked them for coming to Russia, saying that they are "among friends and the like-minded.

"

"First of all, I would like to cordially welcome all of you in St. Petersburg. I thank you for responding to the invitation to come to us, in our country you are among friends and the like-minded," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.

