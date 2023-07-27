Putin Thanks Participants of Russia-Africa Summit for Coming to Russia

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday welcomed the participants of the Russia-Africa Summit and thanked them for coming to Russia, saying that they are "among friends and the like-minded.

"First of all, I would like to cordially welcome all of you in St. Petersburg. I thank you for responding to the invitation to come to us, in our country you are among friends and the like-minded," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.