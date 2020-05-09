UrduPoint.com
Putin Thanks Russian Defense Ministry, Pilots For Victory Day Flyovers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 02:44 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to thank pilots and organizers of Victory Day flyovers for their efforts, his press office said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to thank pilots and organizers of Victory Day flyovers for their efforts, his press office said on Saturday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to convey his thanks to air crews and ministerial agencies on the ground for organizing and participating in aerial parades in Moscow and other Russian cities on Victory Day," the statement read.

Russian cities put on air shows to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two after postponing victory parades involving ground forces due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country will stay in lockdown until May 31.

