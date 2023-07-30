Putin Thanks St. Petersburg Mayor for Organizing Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with the Mayor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov, thanking him on behalf of the African guests of the Russia-Africa summit, saying that everyone praised the excellent condition and beauty of the city.

"Thank you very much for this (organizing the summit).

And I say this not only on behalf of myself, but also on behalf of our guests. All-as-one noted the excellent state of the city, which emphasizes ... the beauty of St. Petersburg," Putin said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.