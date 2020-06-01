UrduPoint.com
Putin Thanks Trump For Delivering Lung Ventilators To Russia - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:19 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked his US counterpart, Donald Trump, for the delivery of artificial lung ventilators to Russia amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked his US counterpart, Donald Trump, for the delivery of artificial lung ventilators to Russia amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

The Kremlin praised the talks, held at the US side's initiative, as constructive.

"They have exchanged opinions on the coronavirus response measures, implemented in both countries. Vladimir Putin has expressed gratitude for the US artificial lung ventilators delivered to Russia," the Kremlin said in a statement.

