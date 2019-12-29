UrduPoint.com
Putin Thanks Trump For Sharing Information That Helped Prevent Terrorist Acts In Russia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 09:20 PM

Putin Thanks Trump for Sharing Information That Helped Prevent Terrorist Acts in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin called US President Donald Trump on Sunday to express his gratitude for sharing information via special services that helped to avert terrorist attacks in Russia, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin thanked Donald Trump for the information received via the special services that helped to prevent terrorist attacks in Russia," the statement said.

