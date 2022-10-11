Putin Thanks UAE President for His Mediation Efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday thanked his counterpart from the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his mediation efforts in solving humanitarian issues.

"We are grateful to you for your mediation efforts, which lead to the resolution of a number of rather sensitive humanitarian issues," Putin said, adding that he is aware of the UAE leader's desire to contribute to the resolution of crises.