Putin Thanks Volunteers in Special Military Operation Zone

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 18 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked volunteers in the zone of the special military operation for their motivation and readiness to defend the Motherland.

During his meeting with military correspondents earlier this week, Putin was asked what he would say not only to professional military personnel but also to volunteers.

"What could one wish them? Not only to wish. They should be thanked for this motivation and for their readiness to defend our common large Motherland. You know, I am in contact with them," Putin said, as aired by the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.