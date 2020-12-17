UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Ties Russian Troop Pullout From Transnistria To Reconciliation Process

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Putin Ties Russian Troop Pullout From Transnistria to Reconciliation Process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual press conference on Thursday that withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Moldova's breakaway Transnistria region depended on progress in talks between it and Chisinau.

"Overall, we are in favor of a pullout ” as long as conditions are right, as soon as there is a normal dialogue between Transnistria and the rest of Moldova and they all follow the path of reconciliation," he said.

"We were close to it when President Vladimir Voronin was in power. But the West put pressure on him at the last moment and he abandoned previous agreements and the solution to the Transnistria problem was delayed indefinitely," Putin continued.

Related Topics

Russia Chisinau Progress Vladimir Putin Moldova All From

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

44 minutes ago

Govt striving to provide relief to masses: Shibli ..

few seconds

Twitter to remove 'misleading' posts about vaccine ..

2 seconds ago

Cavani charged by FA over social media post

4 seconds ago

Putin Says National Goals Being Implemented in Rus ..

8 seconds ago

More Than 50% of Moldovans Oppose Country's Access ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.