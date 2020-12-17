Putin Ties Russian Troop Pullout From Transnistria to Reconciliation Process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual press conference on Thursday that withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Moldova's breakaway Transnistria region depended on progress in talks between it and Chisinau.

"Overall, we are in favor of a pullout ” as long as conditions are right, as soon as there is a normal dialogue between Transnistria and the rest of Moldova and they all follow the path of reconciliation," he said.

"We were close to it when President Vladimir Voronin was in power. But the West put pressure on him at the last moment and he abandoned previous agreements and the solution to the Transnistria problem was delayed indefinitely," Putin continued.