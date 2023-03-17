Putin to Accept Credentials of New Ambassadors, Including From US, in April - Kremlin Aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept the credentials of foreign ambassadors, including US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, in April, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"In April, the president is scheduled to accept the credentials, about 17-18 new ambassadors will present their credentials," Ushakov said.