UrduPoint.com

Putin To Accept Credentials Of New Ambassadors, Including From US, In April - Kremlin Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Putin to Accept Credentials of New Ambassadors, Including From US, in April - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept the credentials of foreign ambassadors, including US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, in April, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"In April, the president is scheduled to accept the credentials, about 17-18 new ambassadors will present their credentials," Ushakov said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin April

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

11 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi attends closing ceremony of IATUL ..

Bodour Al Qasimi attends closing ceremony of IATUL Conference 2023

11 minutes ago
 17th Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists

17th Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists

12 minutes ago
 DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets wor ..

DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets world record in 2022

27 minutes ago
 Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Educa ..

Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Education sign cooperation agreemen ..

42 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Herita ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Mleiha

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.