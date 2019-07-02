UrduPoint.com
Putin To Accept July 3 Credentials From 18 Newly Arriving Ambassadors To Russia - Kremlin

Putin to Accept July 3 Credentials From 18 Newly Arriving Ambassadors to Russia - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept on Wednesday credentials from 18 newly arriving foreign ambassadors, including from Belarus, Turkey, Greece, South Korea and Afghanistan, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement on Tuesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept on Wednesday credentials from 18 newly arriving foreign ambassadors, including from Belarus, Turkey, Greece, South Korea and Afghanistan, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On July 3, 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept credentials from 18 newly arriving foreign ambassadors," the Kremlin's press service said.

The ceremony will be held at the Aleksandrovsky reception hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, according to the existing tradition.

Putin will receive credentials from ambassadors from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone, Brazil, Ethiopia, Belarus, Nicaragua, Turkey, Croatia, Kyrgyzstan, Namibia, Mauritania, Afghanistan, Greece, South Korea, Cyprus, Costa Rica, Seychelles and Botswana.

