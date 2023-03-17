UrduPoint.com

Putin To Address 2nd Russia-Africa Parliamentary Conference On March 20 - Kremlin Aide

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the second Russia-Africa international parliamentary conference on March 20, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"On March 20, on the same day when the President will meet will Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vladimir Vladimirovich will speak at the second Russia-Africa international parliamentary conference," Ushakov told a briefing.

According to the official, this conference, which will be attended by more than 40 countries of the African continent and more than 200 African parliament members, is a preparatory event for the second Russia-Africa summit, which will be held on July 27-28 in St. Petersburg.

