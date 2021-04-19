UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Address Climate Summit On Thursday - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Putin to Address Climate Summit on Thursday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Leaders Summit on Climate on Thursday which will be held online, the Kremlin said on Monday.

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders to the summit that will take place on Thursday and Friday.

"On April 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a speech at the climate leaders' summit in the format of a videoconference. Vladimir Putin will outline Russia's approaches in the context of establishing broad international cooperation aimed at overcoming the negative consequences of global climate change," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin April

Recent Stories

FM stresses need to strengthen bilateral ties b/w ..

15 minutes ago

National Assembly passes two bills

19 minutes ago

PM says breaking diplomatic ties with France is no ..

32 minutes ago

Join the First-ever Influencer Roundtable to Catch ..

34 minutes ago

PM lauded for taking notice of Sindh situation: Mi ..

40 minutes ago

Waqar Younis to miss Zimbabwe tour for wife’s su ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.