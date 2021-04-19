Putin to Address Climate Summit on Thursday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Leaders Summit on Climate on Thursday which will be held online, the Kremlin said on Monday.

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders to the summit that will take place on Thursday and Friday.

"On April 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a speech at the climate leaders' summit in the format of a videoconference. Vladimir Putin will outline Russia's approaches in the context of establishing broad international cooperation aimed at overcoming the negative consequences of global climate change," the Kremlin said in a statement.