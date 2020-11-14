Putin to Address East Asia Summit Online on Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a videoaddress at the East Asia Summit (EAS) on Saturday.

The 15th edition of the East Asia Summit will take place from November 11-15 in the videoconference format in Vietnam's capital of Hanoi.

According to the Kremlin press service, Putin will focus on pressing problems of the Asia Pacific region, including strengthening of the regional security, ensuring sustainable economic growth and preventing further spread of the coronavirus infection. The Hanoi declaration and some more documents will be signed at the end of the forum.

The EAS is a platform of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for high-level dialogue with partner states, including China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.