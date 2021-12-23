Putin to Address Federal Assembly Early Next Year, Preparations Began - Peskov

The preparation of the address of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly began conceptually, but the text still needs to be worked on, the address itself will take place at the beginning of 2022, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters

"Conceptually, yes, substantively there is still work to be done on the basis of the text. And then the president himself will refine it, as always," Peskov said when asked whether the preparation for the message to the Federal Assembly had already begun.

When asked about the timing, he replied that it would be "the beginning of the year."