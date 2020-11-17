Putin to Address G20 Summit Participants on Saturday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the G20 summit on Saturday, he will address other participants of the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"The president plans [to participate], he will be taking part on Saturday, an address will be delivered," Peskov said.