Putin To Address G20 Summit Participants On Saturday - Kremlin
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:49 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the G20 summit on Saturday, he will address other participants of the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The president plans [to participate], he will be taking part on Saturday, an address will be delivered," Peskov said.