Putin To Address G20 Summit Participants On Saturday - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:49 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the G20 summit on Saturday, he will address other participants of the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"The president plans [to participate], he will be taking part on Saturday, an address will be delivered," Peskov said.

