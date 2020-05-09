UrduPoint.com
Putin to Address Presidential Regiment's Horse Guard, Foot Guard After Parade - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the review of the parade of the Horse Guard and Foot Guard of the Presidential Regiment and deliver an address to the regiment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

"There will be a review of the parade of Horse Guard and Foot Guard of the Presidential Regiment. The president will address the regiment," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, Putin laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden and congratulated Russians and veterans on Victory Day.

