Putin to Address Russian Parliament on January 15 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly on January 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin plans to address the Federal Assembly on January 15, 2020," Peskov told reporters.

This will be Putin's 16th appearance of this kind. The tradition was adopted by his predecessor, late Boris Yeltsin.