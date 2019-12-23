UrduPoint.com
Putin To Address Russian Parliament On January 15 - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:47 PM

Putin to Address Russian Parliament on January 15 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly on January 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly on January 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin plans to address the Federal Assembly on January 15, 2020," Peskov told reporters.

This will be Putin's 16th appearance of this kind. The tradition was adopted by his predecessor, late Boris Yeltsin.

