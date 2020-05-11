UrduPoint.com
Putin To Address Russians As Country Sets New Daily Virus Record

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 04:54 PM

Putin to address Russians as country sets new daily virus record

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the nation about the coronavirus on Monday, as a new record of daily confirmed infections was set and number of deaths surpassed 2,000

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the nation about the coronavirus on Monday, as a new record of daily confirmed infections was set and number of deaths surpassed 2,000.

Putin will speak about the deadly pandemic and measures to support the Russian economy, the Kremlin said in a statement.

He is expected to announce a decision on the current national lockdown, which is due to start easing on Tuesday.

According to the official coronavirus data website set up by the Russian government,11,656 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, with the total now at 221,344.

