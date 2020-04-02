UrduPoint.com
Putin To Address Russians On Thursday After 13:00 GMT - Kremlin

Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Putin to Address Russians on Thursday After 13:00 GMT - Kremlin

Russia President Vladimir Putin will address the Russians on Thursday after 4 p.m Moscow time (or 13:00 GMT), the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russia President Vladimir Putin will address the Russians on Thursday after 4 p.m Moscow time (or 13:00 GMT), the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said.

"The [president's] schedule includes one more address, which the president will record in the afternoon. In any case, it will be after 4 p.m," Peskov told reporters.

"The president is currently working on the text of the address," the spokesman said.

