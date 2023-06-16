UrduPoint.com

Putin To Address Special Operation, Its Effect On Economy At SPIEF - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will talks about the special military operation in Ukraine and its effect on the economy during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), among other issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"This is an economic review, since the economy does not exist in isolation from all political and geopolitical realities, it is impossible to skip the special military operation, without the effect of the special military operation on the economy, on international economic processes that are in no way connected with the military operation, develop in their own way," Peskov told reporters.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

