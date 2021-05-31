Putin to Address SPIEF Plenary Session, Take Part in Discussion - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and join a moderated discussion afterwards, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and join a moderated discussion afterwards, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This Friday will be a forum day, there will be a speech by the president at the plenary session and then a moderated discussion with the participation of the Emir of Qatar [Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani] and the Chancellor of Austria [Sebastian Kurz]," Peskov told reporters.

He added that Putin was currently continuing to work in Sochi, including to prepare for the SPIEF.

This year's forum will take place in person from Wednesday through Saturday at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the event.