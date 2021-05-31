UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Address SPIEF Plenary Session, Take Part In Discussion - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 06:47 PM

Putin to Address SPIEF Plenary Session, Take Part in Discussion - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and join a moderated discussion afterwards, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and join a moderated discussion afterwards, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This Friday will be a forum day, there will be a speech by the president at the plenary session and then a moderated discussion with the participation of the Emir of Qatar [Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani] and the Chancellor of Austria [Sebastian Kurz]," Peskov told reporters.

He added that Putin was currently continuing to work in Sochi, including to prepare for the SPIEF.

This year's forum will take place in person from Wednesday through Saturday at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Russia Qatar Vladimir Putin Sochi St. Petersburg Austria Media Event From

Recent Stories

TII&#039;s Secure Systems Research Centre joins Li ..

49 minutes ago

DLD calls on developers to pay property registrati ..

49 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 31 fines for violations of CO ..

1 hour ago

Children Sports Committee constituted to promote s ..

2 minutes ago

EU Fears Russia's 'Absorption' of Belarus After Ry ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Intelligence Agency Arrests FETO Leader's ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.