Putin To Address Units Of Defense, Interior Ministries, National Guard, FSB - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will address in the Kremlin the units of the Defense Ministry, the National Guard, the FSB, the Interior Ministry that participated in suppressing the attempted rebellion on June 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In the Kremlin, Putin will address the units of the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, the Federal Security Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Protective Service that ensured order and law during the rebellion and participated in the suppression of the rebellion attempt. He will appeal to our soldiers. In addition, he will also meet with some military of the Ministry of Defense separately. You will all hear a separate speech at this meeting," Peskov told reporters.

