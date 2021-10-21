UrduPoint.com

Putin To Address Valdai Discussion Club In Sochi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 10:10 AM

Putin to Address Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the work of the international Valdai Discussion Club.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters the event will be held with certain COVID-related restrictions.

The theme of this year's Valdai Club meeting is people, values and the state. Among the topics announced by the organizers are issues of freedom and closed societies in the world, intelligence and the international struggle for technological primacy, climate change, human lives in the era of coronavirus and other issues.

The organizers of this year's forum provided for the participants a predominantly face-to-face format of work - about 140 participants came to the meeting, 65 of them foreign representatives. More than 150 representatives are expected to participate in the remote format, including 60 foreign ones - from Australia, Argentina, Afghanistan, Brazil, the UK, Germany, Iran, China, Malaysia, the United States, Turkey and Japan.

Last year, the Russian head of state addressed the forum participants via videoconference.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Australia Iran Russia Turkey China Germany Vladimir Putin Argentina Brazil United Kingdom Japan United States Malaysia Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2021

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st October 2021

2 hours ago
 Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digi ..

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digital solutions to various UAE s ..

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR screening offer for fans atten ..

9 hours ago
 Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by con ..

Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by contemporary Palestinian visual a ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.