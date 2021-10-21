Putin to Address Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the work of the international Valdai Discussion Club.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters the event will be held with certain COVID-related restrictions.

The theme of this year's Valdai Club meeting is people, values and the state. Among the topics announced by the organizers are issues of freedom and closed societies in the world, intelligence and the international struggle for technological primacy, climate change, human lives in the era of coronavirus and other issues.

The organizers of this year's forum provided for the participants a predominantly face-to-face format of work - about 140 participants came to the meeting, 65 of them foreign representatives. More than 150 representatives are expected to participate in the remote format, including 60 foreign ones - from Australia, Argentina, Afghanistan, Brazil, the UK, Germany, Iran, China, Malaysia, the United States, Turkey and Japan.

Last year, the Russian head of state addressed the forum participants via videoconference.