Putin To Announce Himself When Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Kremlin Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will let everybody know of his vaccination against the coronavirus disease himself, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday.

"He [Putin] will announce himself," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, the official Twitter of Sputnik V said that the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus had proven to be more than 90 percent effective in people over 60 years old.

