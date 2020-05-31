Putin to Announce New Date of Voting on Constitutional Changes When Sees It Fit - Peskov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, May 31 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will announce a new date of the all-Russian vote on the amendments to the national constitution when thinks it fit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday, when asked if the announcement of the dates of the Victory Parade and the Immortal Regiment march means that the voting date will be announced soon.

"This is a decision that the Russian president makes. And you know that the president calls on everyone ... to rely precisely on data provided by scientists and specialists from relevant departments. When the president considers it necessary, he will announce a new date," Peskov said, as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster.