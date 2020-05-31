UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Announce New Date Of Voting On Constitutional Changes When Sees It Fit - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 04:40 PM

Putin to Announce New Date of Voting on Constitutional Changes When Sees It Fit - Peskov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, May 31 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will announce a new date of the all-Russian vote on the amendments to the national constitution when thinks it fit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday, when asked if the announcement of the dates of the Victory Parade and the Immortal Regiment march means that the voting date will be announced soon.

"This is a decision that the Russian president makes. And you know that the president calls on everyone ... to rely precisely on data provided by scientists and specialists from relevant departments. When the president considers it necessary, he will announce a new date," Peskov said, as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Vote Vladimir Putin March May From

Recent Stories

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

1 minute ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

1 minute ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

46 minutes ago

WAM expands news services, adds five more language ..

4 hours ago

UK records 215 coronavirus deaths

5 hours ago

India records 265 new coronavirus deaths, 7,964 ca ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.