Putin to Assad: Main Problem of Syria Is Illegitimately Present Foreign Armed Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The illegitimately present foreign armed forces in Syria do not allow the country to move along the path of consolidation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad.

"The main problem, in my opinion, is that, after all, foreign armed forces are present in certain territories of the country without a decision of the United Nations, without your sanctions, which clearly contradicts international law and does not give you the opportunity to make maximum efforts to consolidate the country and to move along the path of its restoration at a pace that would be possible if the entire territory was controlled by the legitimate government," Putin said.

The meeting between Putin and Assad took place in the Kremlin.