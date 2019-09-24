Putin to Attend Congress of International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the XXIII Congress of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) on September 25, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday.

"On September 25, the Russian president will take part in the XXIII Congress of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), which takes place at the Manezh exhibition center September 23-28," the statement said.