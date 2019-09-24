UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Attend Congress Of International Organization Of Supreme Audit Institutions

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:53 PM

Putin to Attend Congress of International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the XXIII Congress of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) on September 25, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the XXIII Congress of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) on September 25, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday.

"On September 25, the Russian president will take part in the XXIII Congress of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), which takes place at the Manezh exhibition center September 23-28," the statement said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin September Congress

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

2 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

1 hour ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

3 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.