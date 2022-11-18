Putin to Attend CSTO Summit in Yerevan, Hold Talks With Cuban Leader Next Week - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Armenia and will hold talks with the Cuban leader next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There will be a trip to Armenia for the CSTO summit and there will be Russian-Cuban negotiations (next week)," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier this week, the official confirmed that Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will visit Moscow and meet with Putin.