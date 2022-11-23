UrduPoint.com

Putin To Attend CSTO Summit In Yerevan, Meet With Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 06:10 AM

Putin to Attend CSTO Summit in Yerevan, Meet With Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will fly to Armenian capital Yerevan on Wednesday, where he will attend a regular session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), during which key areas of cooperation, as well as urgent international and regional issues, will be discussed.

The CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

In 2022, the association is chaired by Armenia, next year the chairmanship will pass to Belarus.

The event is expected to be attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with whom the Russian leader is scheduled to have a separate meeting, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The meeting will also be attended by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, who earlier stated that he considers it necessary to increase the term of office in the future. His term expires on January 1, 2023. The leaders of the CSTO countries at the Collective Security Council on Wednesday will consider the issue of rotating the Secretary General.

