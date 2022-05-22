Putin to Attend Eurasian Economic Forum in Kyrgyzstan by Video

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the Eurasian Economic Forum in Kyrgyzstan by video link, his spokesman confirmed to Sputnik on Sunday.

Asked whether the president will take part in the forum's video conference, Dmitry Peskov replied, "Yes.

"

The forum is the main business event of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), made up of five former Soviet republics ” Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

The event draws more than 2,000 guests annually from the member states and beyond. This year's edition will be hosted by the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on Thursday, a day before the EAEU summit.