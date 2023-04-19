UrduPoint.com

Putin To Attend Fuel Loading Ceremony At Turkey's Akkuyu NPP Via Video Link - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Putin to Attend Fuel Loading Ceremony at Turkey's Akkuyu NPP via Video Link - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 27 will attend the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) via video link, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"God willing, on April 27, the nuclear fuel loading ceremony will be held at the Akkuyu NPP, thereby giving the NPP nuclear status. Mr. President Putin will join the ceremony via teleconferencing," Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber.

In early April, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin had met with Turkish Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin to discuss the implementation of large projects, including the Akkuyu NPP, adding that Russia will participate in the nuclear fuel loading ceremony on April 27 in due course.

Russia is taking part in the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, which began in April 2018. It will be the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. The plant, which will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors, is expected to generate about 35 billion kilowatt-hours per year and cover up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs. The cost of the project is estimated at around $20 billion.

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Turkey Nuclear Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan April 2018 God (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

7 minutes ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

22 minutes ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

52 minutes ago
 President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-F ..

President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

1 hour ago
 Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with in ..

Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with innovative polyolefin solutions ..

3 hours ago
 Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefir ..

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.