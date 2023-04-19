(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 27 will attend the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) via video link, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"God willing, on April 27, the nuclear fuel loading ceremony will be held at the Akkuyu NPP, thereby giving the NPP nuclear status. Mr. President Putin will join the ceremony via teleconferencing," Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber.

In early April, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin had met with Turkish Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin to discuss the implementation of large projects, including the Akkuyu NPP, adding that Russia will participate in the nuclear fuel loading ceremony on April 27 in due course.

Russia is taking part in the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, which began in April 2018. It will be the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. The plant, which will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors, is expected to generate about 35 billion kilowatt-hours per year and cover up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs. The cost of the project is estimated at around $20 billion.