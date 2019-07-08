UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:29 PM

Putin to Attend Innoprom International Trade Fair in Yekaterinburg on Tuesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Innoprom-2019 International Industrial Trade Fair in Yekaterinburg on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Tomorrow, the president will go to Yekaterinburg. He will take part in Innoprom, speak at the second Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, the so-called GMIS," Peskov told reporters.

Putin will also meet and talk with students and graduate students of the Ural Federal University, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"If you remember, a long time ago, he took a decision to visit all federal universities. So far, the Ural Federal University has not been covered.

Each time, the president communicates with great attention with students and graduate students in a free mode. It is always a very valuable communication," Peskov explained.

The Innoprom International Industrial Trade Fair, which is organized by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, has been held annually in Yekaterinburg since 2010. This year's edition of Innoprom is being held from Monday through Thursday, its main theme is Digital Manufacturing: Integrated Solutions, and the partner country is Turkey. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

