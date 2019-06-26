Putin to Attend International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 on June 27- Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the International Miltary-Technical Forum Army-2019, which is currently underway outside Moscow, on June 27 and visit expositions showcasing innovations in defense sphere, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Vladimir Putin will visit the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019. The head of the state will examine expositions of innovative developments in the military field and samples of high-tech equipment for military, dual and civilian purposes.

Moreover, a ceremony of exchanging agreements signed within the framework of the forum will be held in the presence of the president," the statement said.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 started on Tuesday and will run until Sunday at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center located just outside Moscow. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.