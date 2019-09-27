Putin to Attend Plenary Meeting of Russian Energy Week Forum Oct 2 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a plenary meeting of the Russian Energy Week forum on October 2, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday

"On October 2, Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary meeting of the third international forum Russian Energy Week. The discussion topic is 'Energy partnership for sustainable development'," it said.