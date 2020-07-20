UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Attend Russian Navy Parade In St. Petersburg On Sunday - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Putin to Attend Russian Navy Parade in St. Petersburg on Sunday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020)   The plans to hold the parade celebrating the anniversary of the Russian Navy on July 26 in St. Petersburg remain unchanged, and President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Yes," Peskov said, when asked if Putin still plans to attend the parade.

As many as 46 ships, boats and vessels will be involved in the parade, including Admiral Kasatonov frigate, Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer, large amphibious assault ship and small missile carrier ships, corvettes and submarines.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg July Event

Recent Stories

Pakistani lawyer questions UKâ€™s govt over 14-day ..

9 minutes ago

Hope Probe a milestone in UAE, Arab achievements: ..

22 minutes ago

Successful launch of Hope Probe reflects vision of ..

37 minutes ago

Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army to b ..

8 seconds ago

Gadoon police recover 3515gm hashish in two action ..

10 seconds ago

Indian Army troops target civil population amid un ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.