Putin to Attend Russian Navy Parade in St. Petersburg on Sunday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The plans to hold the parade celebrating the anniversary of the Russian Navy on July 26 in St. Petersburg remain unchanged, and President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Yes," Peskov said, when asked if Putin still plans to attend the parade.

As many as 46 ships, boats and vessels will be involved in the parade, including Admiral Kasatonov frigate, Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer, large amphibious assault ship and small missile carrier ships, corvettes and submarines.