Putin to Attend SCO Summit in New Delhi Via Video Conference - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit scheduled for July 4 in person, but as the format was changed, Putin will participate via video conference, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

In May, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that the 23rd SCO summit will be held online on July 4.

"At first, we agreed on one dates. We agreed and prepared for the President's trip to New Delhi. And then the Indian side changed the dates of the visit, and is focused on holding it on July 3-4. We also confirmed our agreement to participate in the event... But then the Indian side announced that they were going to hold this event in a video conference format. And we also confirmed our participation," Ushakov told a briefing.