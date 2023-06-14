UrduPoint.com

Putin To Attend SCO Summit In New Delhi Via Video Conference - Kremlin Aide

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Putin to Attend SCO Summit in New Delhi Via Video Conference - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit scheduled for July 4 in person, but as the format was changed, Putin will participate via video conference, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

In May, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that the 23rd SCO summit will be held online on July 4.

"At first, we agreed on one dates. We agreed and prepared for the President's trip to New Delhi. And then the Indian side changed the dates of the visit, and is focused on holding it on July 3-4. We also confirmed our agreement to participate in the event... But then the Indian side announced that they were going to hold this event in a video conference format. And we also confirmed our participation," Ushakov told a briefing.

Related Topics

India Russia Visit New Delhi Vladimir Putin May July Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event Agreement

Recent Stories

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute propose ..

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute proposed framework agreement with SOC ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital rea ..

UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital reaches AED702 billion by end of ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings ..

UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings deposits until March 2023

26 minutes ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; f ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; for to digitally empower busine ..

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autis ..

Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autism-friendly facilities

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department participates in inaugural Qa ..

Dubai Land Department participates in inaugural Qatar Real Estate Forum

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.