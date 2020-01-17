UrduPoint.com
Putin To Attend Talks On Libya In Berlin On January 19 - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 05:28 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the international conference on Libya in Berlin on January 19, the Kremlin press service said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the international conference on Libya in Berlin on January 19, the Kremlin press service said Friday.

The conference in Berlin will continue Libya's peace process, following the inter-Libyan talks in Moscow, held on Monday with Russia's and Turkey's participation. The Moscow talks failed to produce a ceasefire in the conflict-torn country.

"On January 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Berlin to participate in the International conference on Libya. An exchange of views is expected on the problems of resolving the Libyan crisis, including on the speedy cessation of hostilities, the reconciliation of warring parties and the launch of a broad political dialogue under the auspices of the UN," the Kremlin said in a statement.

It is was also noted that key agreements would be recorded in the final document of the conference.

