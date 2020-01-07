Putin to Attend TurkStream Opening Ceremony in Istanbul on Jan 8 - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Turkey on January 8 will take part in the opening ceremony of the TurkStream gas pipeline and discuss with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the situation in Syria and Libya, the Kremlin press service said Tuesday.

"On January 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Turkey (the city of Istanbul) to attend the ceremony of opening of the TurkStream gas pipeline," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"[Putin] will also hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss matters on the further development of Russian-Turkish cooperation as well as current international affairs, including the situation in Syria and Libya," the statement said.