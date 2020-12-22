Putin to Be Briefed on Article Saying Safronov Case Is Unrelated to Roscosmos - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be briefed on the media article that claims that the treason case against ex-military journalist Ivan Safronov is unrelated to his work in space agency Roscosmos, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will be briefed on the media article that claims that the treason case against ex-military journalist Ivan Safronov is unrelated to his work in space agency Roscosmos, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russia's Vedomosti newspaper has released a copy of a resolution saying that Safronov is accused of committing treason, which was provided by one of his lawyers, Ivan Pavlov. The resolution does not mention Roscosmos and the period when Safronov worked as an aide to the Roscosmos chief. At the same time, Putin said, at his recent annual press conference, that Safronov is tried exactly for the period of his work for the Roscosmos aide.

"We have certainly paid attention. The president did answer a relevant question [at the press conference], and the head of state will be briefed on this," Peskov told reporters.