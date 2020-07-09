Putin to Be Briefed on Media Mood on Safronov Case - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will be briefed on the mood in the media industry regarding the detention of ex-journalist Ivan Safronov, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"Of course, the president should be and will be briefed on the mood in the industry," Peskov said, when asked if Putin would be told about the tense feeling among journalists.

On Tuesday, a Moscow court ordered two months in pre-trial detention for Safronov, a former journalist and currently an adviser to the Roscosmos chief. According to Safronov's lawyer, his client is being accused of passing Russia's defense secrets to Czech special services.

Roscosmos said that the detention was unrelated to the Safronov's work for the space agency. Peskov said earlier this week that Safronov's case appears to have nothing to do with his previous journalistic work.