Putin To Biden: West Not Putting Enough Pressure On Kiev To Implement Minsk Agreements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Joe Biden that the West is not putting enough pressure on Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Saturday.

"He (Putin) noted that there is not enough pressure on the part of the Western states on Kiev so that it fulfills its obligations (under Minsk agreements)," Ushakov said following a phone conversation between Biden and Putin.

Putin also discussed with Biden the supply of weapons to Ukraine, which might encourage potential provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces in Donbas and Crimea, Ushakov added.

