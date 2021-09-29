Putin to Call Berlusconi on Wednesday on Occasion of His 85th Birthday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin to call former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi by phone to congratulate him on his 85th birthday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin to call former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi by phone to congratulate him on his 85th birthday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president congratulates Silvio Berlusconi on his 85th birthday by phone. The president planned to do this," Peskov told reporters.