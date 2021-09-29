Putin To Call Berlusconi On Wednesday On Occasion Of His 85th Birthday - Kremlin
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:16 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin to call former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi by phone to congratulate him on his 85th birthday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021)
"The president congratulates Silvio Berlusconi on his 85th birthday by phone. The president planned to do this," Peskov told reporters.