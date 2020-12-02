UrduPoint.com
Putin To Chair CSTO Military Alliance Summit On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Putin to Chair CSTO Military Alliance Summit on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to chair an online meeting of the security council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Wednesday.

According to the Kremlin, the meeting will discuss the issues of allied cooperation within the CSTO framework, increasing the organization's efficiency as well as exchange views on the pressing issues of regional and international security.

Any key decisions taken at the meeting will form part of a final declaration and will be incorporated into several other documents.

