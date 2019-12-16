UrduPoint.com
Putin To Chair Meeting Of Commission For Int'l Defense Cooperation On Monday - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting of the Commission for Military Technical Cooperation with Foreign States later on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There will be a meeting of the Commission for Military Technical Cooperation with Foreign States.

The head of state is traditionally interested in defense cooperation, and this traditional event will be held today," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Putin's plans.

